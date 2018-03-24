Showers, thunderstorms possible Sunday afternoon

High pressure will remain in control Saturday. A backdoor cold front will push southwest across the area late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Atlantic high pressure will dominate the region during the mid and late work week. Another cold front should arrive by Friday evening.

Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Winds will be light and variable becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon, with gusts up to 20 mph. It will be partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s with southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Showers are likely Sunday morning. In the afternoon showers are likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-60s with west winds around 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. There is a 70 percent chance of rain. Showers are likely Sunday evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows will be in the mid-40s. Northeast winds will be 10 to 15 mph with a 60 percent chance of rain.

Monday will be cloudy. Rain is likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s with northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. There is a 60 percent chance of rain. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a near steady temperature in the mid-50s.

Tuesday is expected to be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the lower 50s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny. Highs will be in the mid-70s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs around 80. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

Friday is expected to be mostly cloudy. There will be a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 70s with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Stay up to date with all-weather news and download the WTOC First Alert Weather App here.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.