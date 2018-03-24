Savannah locals participate in national anti-gun violence movement

Hundreds of local citizens met in Wright Square on Saturday afternoon as a part of a national movement, "March for Our Lives", to bring awareness to gun violence and school shootings across the country.

"Everyone has a different idea of what gun control and gun reform is," said Devyn Bauer, co-organizer of a student group at the event. "Honestly, it's up to the lawmakers, we're not in Congress, we're not in the Senate, we're just advocating for what we want."

The inspiration for the national movement began after 17 people were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Locals marched from Wright Square to Forsyth Park.

