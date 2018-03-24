St. Baldrick's Foundation hosts annual head shaving fundraiser

Local kids affected by cancer were there as guests of honor as more than 45 local participants went bald to support the Foundation's mission to take children back from cancer.More >>
Hundreds of local citizens met in Wright Square on Saturday afternoon as a part of a national movement, "March for Our Lives", to bring awareness to gun violence and school shootings across the country.More >>
A backdoor cold front will push southwest across the area late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Atlantic high pressure will dominate the region during the mid and late work week. Another cold front should arrive by Friday evening.More >>
Sitting disease: It's not rare and it affects people young and old, but doctors say there are ways to prevent it.More >>
A second lawsuit has been filed in Chatham County State Court against Savannah Law School and its operators, John Marshall Law School.More >>
