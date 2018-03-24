St. Baldrick's Foundation hosts annual head shaving fundraiser

St. Baldrick's Foundation held their annual head shaving event in City Market on Saturday afternoon. The group hosts the event to raise funds and awareness for lifesaving childhood cancer research.

Local kids affected by cancer were there as guests of honor as more than 45 local participants went bald to support the Foundation's mission to take children back from cancer.

Organizers say that this was a mission that started all the way back in Ireland.

"Every 2 minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer," said Nancy Moore, the Barber Co-ordinator. "St. Baldrick's Foundation was found by a few men, in a bar in Ireland, who decided to shave their heads and see how much money they could raise. Well, they raised a million dollars that night and started the foundation."

Saturday's goal was to raise at least $40,000. We're still waiting to find out just how much they were able to raise.

To find out more about the cause, check out their website here.

