8th annual Mile for Meals 5k benefits senior citizens

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Close to 100 locals slipped on their running shoes on Saturday to help out a local Savannah charity. 

The Miles for Meals 5k directly benefits Senior Citizens, Inc., which prepares and sends out over 1500 meals helping out Chatham County senior citizens. These meals help seniors that can't go to the grocery store, or that may be unable to stand long enough to make a meal. The organization currently has over 400 people on their waiting list, they say they're looking to serve more. 

"These are individuals who have already done a lot for us," said Anne Cordeiro, Vice President of the Development. "These are people who have been our teachers, our firefighters, our policemen, our soldiers over the years. We are giving back to them.They have paid service, they have served us. It's our turn to serve them." 

