8th annual Mile for Meals 5k benefits senior citizens

Hundreds of local citizens met in Wright Square on Saturday afternoon as a part of a national movement, "March for Our Lives", to bring awareness to gun violence and school shootings across the country.More >>
American Red Cross volunteers spent their Saturday afternoon installing 50 smoke alarm detectors along Ryerson and Cottingham Drives a house fire took the life of a man in the area.More >>
Hinesville Police are looking for 3-year-old Ayiden James Quilter after he was reported missing from the Governor's Quarters neighborhood. Quilter is about 3 ft tall and does respond to his name if called.More >>
Local kids affected by cancer were there as guests of honor as more than 45 local participants went bald to support the Foundation's mission to take children back from cancer.More >>
