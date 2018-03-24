American Red Cross volunteers install free smoke alarms

American Red Cross volunteers spent their Saturday afternoon making sure some homes in Savannah are safer for those living in them.

They installed about 50 free smoke alarms in homes on Ryerson Drive and Cottingham Drive. A man died in a house fire a few weeks ago on Cottingham Drive. The Red Cross hopes to cut the number of deadly fires by a fourth the next two years. This is just one way they continue to combat the dangers of house fires.

"In fact in this neighborhood, we had a person die in the neighborhood over in a home fire," said Michael Foley with the American Red Cross. These smoke alarms allow people to get out. We tell people - when that alarm goes off, they have two minutes to get out of the house."

According to the Red Cross, seven people die every day in house fires nationwide. Red Cross teams have installed more than 50,000 smoke alarms nationwide during 2018.

