American Red Cross volunteers install free smoke alarms - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

American Red Cross volunteers install free smoke alarms

By Bradley Mullis, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)

American Red Cross volunteers spent their Saturday afternoon making sure some homes in Savannah are safer for those living in them.

They installed about 50 free smoke alarms in homes on Ryerson Drive and Cottingham Drive. A man died in a house fire a few weeks ago on Cottingham Drive. The Red Cross hopes to cut the number of deadly fires by a fourth the next two years. This is just one way they continue to combat the dangers of house fires. 

"In fact in this neighborhood, we had a person die in the neighborhood over in a home fire," said Michael Foley with the American Red Cross. These smoke alarms allow people to get out. We tell people - when that alarm goes off, they have two minutes to get out of the house."

According to the Red Cross, seven people die every day in house fires nationwide. Red Cross teams have installed more than 50,000 smoke alarms nationwide during 2018.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsNewsMore>>

  • Savannah locals participate in national anti-gun violence movement

    Savannah locals participate in national anti-gun violence movement

    Saturday, March 24 2018 7:07 PM EDT2018-03-24 23:07:33 GMT
    (Source: WTOC)(Source: WTOC)

    Hundreds of local citizens met in Wright Square on Saturday afternoon as a part of a national movement, "March for Our Lives", to bring awareness to gun violence and school shootings across the country. 

    More >>

    Hundreds of local citizens met in Wright Square on Saturday afternoon as a part of a national movement, "March for Our Lives", to bring awareness to gun violence and school shootings across the country. 

    More >>

  • American Red Cross volunteers install free smoke alarms

    American Red Cross volunteers install free smoke alarms

    Saturday, March 24 2018 6:35 PM EDT2018-03-24 22:35:07 GMT
    (Source: WTOC)(Source: WTOC)

    American Red Cross volunteers spent their Saturday afternoon installing 50 smoke alarm detectors along Ryerson and Cottingham Drives a house fire took the life of a man in the area. 

    More >>

    American Red Cross volunteers spent their Saturday afternoon installing 50 smoke alarm detectors along Ryerson and Cottingham Drives a house fire took the life of a man in the area. 

    More >>

  • Hinesville Police seek missing autistic boy from Governor's Quarters neighborhood

    Hinesville Police seek missing autistic boy from Governor's Quarters neighborhood

    Saturday, March 24 2018 6:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 22:31:59 GMT
    (Source: family provided)(Source: family provided)

    Hinesville Police are looking for 3-year-old Ayiden James Quilter after he was reported missing from the Governor's Quarters neighborhood.  Quilter is about 3 ft tall and does respond to his name if called.  

    More >>

    Hinesville Police are looking for 3-year-old Ayiden James Quilter after he was reported missing from the Governor's Quarters neighborhood.  Quilter is about 3 ft tall and does respond to his name if called.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly