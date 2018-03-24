Hinesville Police seek missing autistic boy from Governor's Quar - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Hinesville Police seek missing autistic boy from Governor's Quarters neighborhood

(Source: family provided) (Source: family provided)
HINESVILLE, GA (WTOC) -

Hinesville Police are looking for 3-year-old Ayiden James Quilter after he was reported missing from the Governor's Quarters neighborhood. 

Quilter is about 3 ft tall and does respond to his name if called. 

Contact Hinesville Police at 912-368-8211 if you have any information on Quilter's location. 

