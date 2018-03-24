First Alert Forecast: Rain returns to the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

A cold front is moving towards the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry this evening; bringing cooler temperatures and showers to our forecast Sunday.

The forecast remains dry through early morning, before rain chances increase after 4 a.m. Scattered light showers, and an isolated downpour or two, are likely by sunrise.

No severe weather will occur.

A generally cloudy and occasionally wet forecast remains in-place into Monday. However, the greatest chance of rain shifts south of the Altamaha River as early as Sunday afternoon, with only isolated rainfall further north.

Average rainfall accumulation will average between .25” and .75; heaviest along and south of the Altamaha River.

Temperatures remain much cooler Sunday and Monday, with some areas struggling to top 60° both Sunday and Monday afternoons. Overnights remain seasonably cool – with lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

A drier and much warmer weather pattern develops mid-week. Get ready for 80s!

