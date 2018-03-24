Hilton Head Wingfest a finger lickin' good time

The saucy smell of chicken wings emanated from Shelter Cove all the way to Hwy 278. Organizers for Hilton Head WingFest say it's one of the best turnouts they've seen in years. Leah Arnold with Hilton Head Island Recreation Operations said, "The seats are full, the wings are flying out of the fryers, and everyone seems to be really enjoying themselves." Almost two dozen restaurants were fryin' and tossin' an estimated 6,500 lbs of wings in all sorts ...More >>
Hinesville Police are looking for 3-year-old Ayiden James Quilter after he was reported missing from the Governor's Quarters neighborhood. Quilter is about 3 ft tall and does respond to his name if called.More >>
A backdoor cold front will push southwest across the area late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Atlantic high pressure will dominate the region during the mid and late work week. Another cold front should arrive by Friday evening.More >>
Hundreds of local citizens met in Wright Square on Saturday afternoon as a part of a national movement, "March for Our Lives", to bring awareness to gun violence and school shootings across the country.More >>
American Red Cross volunteers spent their Saturday afternoon installing 50 smoke alarm detectors along Ryerson and Cottingham Drives a house fire took the life of a man in the area.More >>
