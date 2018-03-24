Hilton Head Wingfest a finger lickin' good time - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Hilton Head Wingfest a finger lickin' good time

By Jamie Ertle, Meteorologist
Dwayne the "2018 Wing Eating Champion" Dwayne the "2018 Wing Eating Champion"
Quintin Hurley "Wing Bobber Winner" Quintin Hurley "Wing Bobber Winner"
Coconutz won People's Choice Coconutz won People's Choice
Club Seats Grille "Judge's Choice" Club Seats Grille "Judge's Choice"
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WTOC) -

The saucy smell of chicken wings emanated from Shelter Cove all the way to Hwy 278.  Organizers for Hilton Head WingFest say it's one of the best turnouts they've seen in years. 

Leah Arnold with Hilton Head Island Recreation Operations said, "The seats are full, the wings are flying out of the fryers, and everyone seems to be really enjoying themselves." 

Almost two dozen restaurants were fryin' and tossin' an estimated 6,500 lbs of wings in all sorts of sauces.

It was the first year for the Kid's Wing Bobbing Competition.  Hands behind their backs, they had to search for two "wings" hidden in a whipped cream pie.  Quinton Hurley from Hilton Head won in seconds.  Then it was on to the big competition of who could eat the most wings in two minutes!   

Eight contestants, the youngest being a twelve-year-old from Hilton Head and her 14-year-old brother, a man from Aiken, a Blufftonian, two friends from Savannah, a Greeneville man, and a man from Charlotte vied for the 2018 Wing Eating Championship belt.  In the end, Dwayne from Charlotte ate the most of the 30 ounces of wings that were given to each of the contestants.  

Arnold said they tried to bring last year's reigning champion back to defend his title but to no avail.  

Another feature this year was the digital voting for Best Wings, there was an official judging and People's choice.  The judges chose Club Seats Grille on Hilton Head and for the second year in a row, the people chose Coconutz on Hilton Head.

Our Jamie Ertle served as the MC for the Wing Eating Contest

