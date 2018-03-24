Brunswick law enforcement respond to shooting at Colonial Mall

Officers were quick to determine that there was no active shooter on scene at the time of their arrival, but did find a 16-year-old suffering from gunshot injuries.More >>
Hundreds of local citizens met in Wright Square on Saturday afternoon as a part of a national movement, "March for Our Lives", to bring awareness to gun violence and school shootings across the country.More >>
Hinesville Police are looking for 3-year-old Ayiden James Quilter after he was reported missing from the Governor's Quarters neighborhood. Quilter is about 3 ft tall and does respond to his name if called.More >>
The saucy smell of chicken wings emanated from Shelter Cove all the way to Hwy 278. Organizers for Hilton Head WingFest say it's one of the best turnouts they've seen in years. Leah Arnold with Hilton Head Island Recreation Operations said, "The seats are full, the wings are flying out of the fryers, and everyone seems to be really enjoying themselves." Almost two dozen restaurants were fryin' and tossin' an estimated 6,500 lbs of wings in all sorts ...More >>
A backdoor cold front will push southwest across the area late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Atlantic high pressure will dominate the region during the mid and late work week. Another cold front should arrive by Friday evening.More >>
