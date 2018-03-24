Brunswick law enforcement respond to shooting at Colonial Mall - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Brunswick law enforcement respond to shooting at Colonial Mall

BRUNSWICK, GA (WTOC) -

Officers with the Brunswick Police Department received a call concerning an active shooter situation at Colonial Mall in Glynn Place on Saturday evening.

Law enforcement from multiple agencies including Glynn County Police Department, Brunswick Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Glynn County School Police responded. 

Officials were quick to determine that there was no active shooter situation upon arrival but did find a 16-year-old suffering from gunshot injuries at the scene. He has been transported to UF Health Shores in Jacksonville in stable, but critical condition. 

