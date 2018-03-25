Rain chance sticks around Sunday afternoon

A backdoor cold front will push southward Sunday, followed by cool, high pressure into mid-week. Warmer conditions arrive towards the end of the week before another cold front pushes through Friday. Dry, high pressure will then return over the weekend.

Showers are likely Sunday with highs in the mid-60s. West winds will be 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. There is a 70 percent chance of rain. Sunday night will be cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the mid-40s with northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Monday will be cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s with northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. There is a 30 percent chance of rain. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows will be in the lower 50s with northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. There is a 20 percent chance of rain.

Tuesday is expected to be mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs will be in the mid-60s with east winds around 10 mph. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s.

Thursday will be partly sunny with highs around 80. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

Showers are likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s. There is a 70 percent chance of rain. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the lower 50s.

Saturday is expected to be sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

