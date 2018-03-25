Hampton County Coroner identifies victims in Sunday morning triple homicide

Deputies with the Hampton County Sheriff's Office, along with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, are investigating a triple homicide that happened early on Sunday morning.

The Hampton County Coroner has identified the deceased as 32-year-old Frankie Johnson, Jr., 24-year-old Ghazia Duckett, and 19-year-old Lamekia Moasia Warren, stating that all three died of gunshot injuries.

Officials say that the bodies were found at 148 Priscilla Lane in Varnville.

The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with any information is asked to contact one of the following numbers: (803) 914-2200, Toll Free Tip Line: (866) 942-1120, Email: sheriffcrimewatch@hamptoncountysc.org , Hampton County Dispatch at (803) 943-9261, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) at (803) 896-7133 or in person. Callers may remain anonymous.

