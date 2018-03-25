1 teen in critical condition after shooting in Eagles Point Apar - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

1 teen in critical condition after shooting in Eagles Point Apartments

By Bradley Mullis, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
GLYNN CO., GA (WTOC) -

A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after officers with the Glynn County Police Department found the young man with gunshot wounds inside of an Eagles Point Apartment unit, located near Crispin Boulevard. 

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Investigators are currently on scene. 

Stay with WTOC as we work to bring updates to this story. 

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly