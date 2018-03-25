Locals celebrate Flannery O'Connor's 93rd birthday with parade

Flannery O'Connor's 93rd birthday was celebrated in style as folks in Savannah praised her many accomplishments and Savannah roots.

The annual parade, held in Lafayette Square, saw attendees carrying hand-made signs as they sang along, and dressed up like characters from her many books. The parade was free and open to the public.

"We use this occasion just to be friends with her friends to just enjoy the day and also to recognize her contributions to the world," said Bishop Kevin Boland, the President of the Flannery O'Connor Childhood home.

The author's childhood home is nearby on East Charlton Street. It's dedicated to preserving the legacy of one of the South's greatest writers.

O'Connor was born in Savannah on this day back in 1925.

