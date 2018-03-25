'A Touch of Class' gives back to Savannah residents

The Touch of Class event took over the Masonic Lodge in Savannah on Sunday.

Tonya Gordon started this event years ago as a way to give back, holding it around her birthday. She wants to give back instead of getting something.

Project Reborn and Two Fish and Five Loaves teamed up with Gordon, offering free haircuts, health screenings, clothing, and so much more.

"We just wanted to offer the less fortunate in the community to give back to them, to offer them beyond what it is that they usually get," said Tracie Harris of We wanted to bring them inside, offer them A-class service. That's why we named the event "A Touch of Class".

There was a huge turnout for this special day.

