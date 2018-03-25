'A Touch of Class' gives back to Savannah residents - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

'A Touch of Class' gives back to Savannah residents

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Touch of Class event took over the Masonic Lodge in Savannah on Sunday.

Tonya Gordon started this event years ago as a way to give back, holding it around her birthday. She wants to give back instead of getting something.
Project Reborn and Two Fish and Five Loaves teamed up with Gordon, offering free haircuts, health screenings, clothing, and so much more. 

"We just wanted to offer the less fortunate in the community to give back to them, to offer them beyond what it is that they usually get," said Tracie Harris of  We wanted to bring them inside, offer them A-class service. That's why we named the event "A Touch of Class".

There was a huge turnout for this special day. 

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsNewsMore>>

  • 1 teen dead after shooting in Glynn Co. apartment complex

    1 teen dead after shooting in Glynn Co. apartment complex

    Sunday, March 25 2018 10:43 PM EDT2018-03-26 02:43:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOC)(Source: WTOC)

    A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after officers with the Glynn County Police Department found the young man with gunshot wounds inside of an Eagles Point Apartment unit, located near Crispin Boulevard.  The boy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Investigators are currently on scene.  Stay with WTOC as we work to bring updates to this story. 

    More >>

    A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after officers with the Glynn County Police Department found the young man with gunshot wounds inside of an Eagles Point Apartment unit, located near Crispin Boulevard.  The boy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Investigators are currently on scene.  Stay with WTOC as we work to bring updates to this story. 

    More >>

  • Neighbors reflect after Hinesville child found in pond

    Neighbors reflect after Hinesville child found in pond

    Sunday, March 25 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-03-26 02:36:52 GMT
    (Source: WTOC)(Source: WTOC)
    (Source: WTOC)(Source: WTOC)

    Neighbors described the moments before they found 3-year-old Ayden Quilter in a pond 200 feet away from his home in Governor's Quarters.  Lindsey Green got emotional when she was asked to describe what she witnessed after a search went on for hours for Quilter, who suffered from autism. "We were all searching out here for about an hour or two hours before things started winding down," said Green. "They brought the search team out, they didn't bring...

    More >>

    Neighbors described the moments before they found 3-year-old Ayden Quilter in a pond 200 feet away from his home in Governor's Quarters.  Lindsey Green got emotional when she was asked to describe what she witnessed after a search went on for hours for Quilter, who suffered from autism. "We were all searching out here for about an hour or two hours before things started winding down," said Green. "They brought the search team out, they didn't bring...

    More >>

  • 'A Touch of Class' gives back to Savannah residents

    'A Touch of Class' gives back to Savannah residents

    Sunday, March 25 2018 10:26 PM EDT2018-03-26 02:26:37 GMT
    (Source: WTOC)(Source: WTOC)
    (Source: WTOC)(Source: WTOC)

    Tonya Gordon started this event years ago as a way to give back, holding it around her birthday. She wants to give back instead of getting something.
     

    More >>

    Tonya Gordon started this event years ago as a way to give back, holding it around her birthday. She wants to give back instead of getting something.
     

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly