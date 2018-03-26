Bad crash involving fuel tanker shuts down Hwy 280 in both directions near GA 204 in N. Bryan County

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

The Georgia Department of Transportation will close SR 21 at Lakeside Boulevard this Saturday, March 24 for work on the pedestrian bridge.

The Georgia Department of Transportation will close SR 21 at Lakeside Boulevard this Saturday, March 24 for work on the pedestrian bridge.

A bad crash has a portion of Highway 280 shut down in both directions in North Bryan County.

A Bryan County firefighter at the scene tells us the accident involves a fuel tanker semi-truck and a sedan.

Right now, Hwy 280 is shut down in both directions and will be for some time. Motorists traveling eastbound on 280 are being rerouted onto GA-204, and westbound travelers are being rerouted onto Stubbs Road.

