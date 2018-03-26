Bad crash involving fuel tanker shuts down Hwy 280 in both direc - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Bad crash involving fuel tanker shuts down Hwy 280 in both directions near GA 204 in N. Bryan County

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
BRYAN CO., GA (WTOC) -

A bad crash has a portion of Highway 280 shut down in both directions in North Bryan County.

A Bryan County firefighter at the scene tells us the accident involves a fuel tanker semi-truck and a sedan.

Right now, Hwy 280 is shut down in both directions and will be for some time. Motorists traveling eastbound on 280 are being rerouted onto GA-204, and westbound travelers are being rerouted onto Stubbs Road.

