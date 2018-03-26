Hwy 280 back open in N. Bryan County after crash involving fuel - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Hwy 280 back open in N. Bryan County after crash involving fuel tanker

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
(Source: WTOC)
BRYAN CO., GA (WTOC) -

A bad crash closed a portion of Highway 280 in both directions for three hours overnight in North Bryan County.

Officials say a wreck involving a fuel tanker semi-truck and a sedan occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. Monday.

The Bryan County Fire incident commander says a pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Hwy 280 when the driver crossed over the center line striking the back of a fuel tanker that was traveling in the same direction.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to Memorial Health in Savannah by EMS with serious injuries. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Hwy 280 was shut down in both directions near GA-204. The wreck has since been cleared and all lanes are back open to traffic.

The wreck remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

