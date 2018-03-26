Pooler to swear in new police chief Monday - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Pooler to swear in new police chief Monday

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
By Jarvis Robertson, Reporter
Chief Ashley Brown Chief Ashley Brown
POOLER, GA (WTOC) -

A new chief of police in Pooler will be sworn in on Monday, March 26.

Earlier this year, Chief Mark Revenew retired and became the Interim Chief for the Savannah Police Department. Once Chief Revenew vacated the position, Jim Ward was appointed to the position as interim chief for the Pooler Police Department.

With over 20 years of law enforcement experience, Ashley Brown was picked to be the new chief of police in Pooler. Brown is a local, having graduated from Groves High School and Armstrong State University. He was a captain with the former Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department.

Brown's selection was carefully thought out by a selection committee of officials from the Savannah-Chatham County area. 

What makes this more exciting for Brown is that he grew up in Pooler. In addition, city officials are very happy with this selection as well.

Now that Brown is becoming a city employee, he will no longer be able to serve on city council.

Monday's swearing in ceremony will take place in council chambers.

