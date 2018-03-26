Pooler to swear in new police chief Monday

A new chief of police in Pooler will be sworn in on Monday, March 26.More >>
A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after officers with the Glynn County Police Department found the young man with gunshot wounds inside of an Eagles Point Apartment unit, located near Crispin Boulevard. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Investigators are currently on scene.
Neighbors described the moments before they found 3-year-old Ayden Quilter in a pond 200 feet away from his home in Governor's Quarters. Lindsey Green got emotional when she was asked to describe what she witnessed after a search went on for hours for Quilter, who suffered from autism. "We were all searching out here for about an hour or two hours before things started winding down," said Green. "They brought the search team out, they didn't bring...
Tonya Gordon started this event years ago as a way to give back, holding it around her birthday. She wants to give back instead of getting something.
Flannery O'Connor's 93rd birthday was celebrated in style as folks in Savannah praised her many accomplishments and Savannah roots.
