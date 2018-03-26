Consider This: Savannah's Historic District

Savannah was once Sherman’s gift to President Lincoln, now, 154 years later, it is our gift to the rest of the world.

From our oak and moss lined streets to the southern charm and architecture of our historic district, there’s no place like our home and it’s that uniqueness that draws millions of visitors to the Hostess City year after year.

Unfortunately, as the saying goes, if you live by the sword, you can also die by the sword and that appears to be the path we’re heading down.

Last week, the National Park Service recommended that Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District remain on their Priority 1 Threatened list, a distinction the city has been dealing with for the past 15 years.

The issues, according to the Park Service, as well as anyone who looks around our historic district, too many hotels, an out of control short-term vacation rental plan, or lack thereof, and outdated zoning ordinances.

Consider this: we’ve known for years that our city is popularity is outgrowing its capacity. Parking is a nightmare and the transient nature of the people who occupy our historic homes is becoming more and more problematic.

Those who live downtown, folks with true ownership of property and our heritage, are now being forced out by the noise, the abundance of trolleys and carriages that clog traffic and by the lack of pride in ownership of those properties that make the tourists come to visit.

At the start of the year, the City of Savannah created a Planning and Urban Design Department to deal with these issues and more. The hope is to make some significant changes before the end of the year. Let’s hope it’s not too late because somewhere, someone is sharpening a sword.

