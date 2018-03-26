Savannah Fire responds to fire at Checkers on Abercorn

Savannah Fire responded to a fire at the Checkers on 11710 Abercorn Street Monday morning.

The fire was extinguished before 11 a.m. According to the fire department, the blaze appeared to begin near the fryer.

There was no visible fire damage on the outside of the structure. However, smoke could be seen billowing from the building.

Savannah Fire extinguished blaze at Checkers Restaurant, located at 11710 Abercorn. The fire appears to have begun near the fryer pic.twitter.com/uEIvYFP7qk — savannahfire (@savannahfire) March 26, 2018

It is unknown how long this will affect business at the restaurant.

