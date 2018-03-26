Pooler city councilman sworn in as new police chief

A Pooler councilman is now the city's new chief of police.

As Ashley Brown moves into his new role, he leaves an empty seat on Pooler City Council. He was sworn in Monday morning. Now, the city must find someone to fill his spot on city council.

Pooler Mayor Mike Lamb says he's gotten several phone calls from those interested in serving on the city council. Whoever gets appointed will fill Brown's seat until the end of the term. He or she can then run in the next election and serve as the incumbent.

Chief Brown spoke about the future of his seat.

"You know, this city council works well together. We may not have always agreed, but we've always worked through it, and I hope whoever they appoint will bring that mentality with them. Like, hey, there's going to be some five to one votes, but don't let it get you upset too bad," Brown said.

For over 20 years, Ashley Brown served with the Savannah Police Department. Now, he's beginning with a new team in Pooler.

"The two weeks notice was the longest of my life. I was ready to get here," Brown said.

He may be new to the police department, but he knows the area well. Brown was born and raised in Pooler and even sat on Pooler City Council.

"I know a lot of people here in Pooler and I'm hoping that my lifetime of experience being here is going to work well with being a police chief," Brown said.

"That says a lot about him. His connections with the other municipalities, chiefs, and county," Pooler City Manager Robert H. Byrd said.

Byrd says Brown not only brings experience, but he also brings several strong connections with law enforcement in other areas.

"It's going to be a team effort from here forward and I think the communication and cooperation between departments are going to be tremendous," Byrd said.

Pooler may be growing, but Chief Brown says he has the experience to keep it safe.

"My precinct in Savannah was larger than the Pooler Police Department, so I've got the experience," Brown said.

Chief Brown says he's inheriting a strong police department.

"Obviously, there are going to be some things I want to tweak and the get to know how to do things, but otherwise, it's a very smooth running police department," Brown said.

Brown replaces former Police Chief Mark Revenew who currently serves as interim chief for Savannah Police.

Byrd says we should learn more about the process when city council meets next week. That meeting is set to take place next Monday at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

