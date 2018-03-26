Good News: Web.com players tour 165th Airlift Wing

Monday was an exciting day for the 165th Airlift Wing as they did a meet and greet with Web.com Tour professionals.

Many members of the 165th Airlift Wing like to golf in their spare time, so they took the opportunity to ask questions and advance their game. PGA Tour members also got the chance to look at the planes and thank the men and women for their service.

The PGA Tour plans to help thank members for their service during the tournament.

"The Web.com, they've actually bent over backward. They're offering free admission to all military members and first responders, and they're having a patriots outpost where they're offering free food and beverage for all military members," said Col. Pete Boone, Vice-Commander, 165th Airlift Wing.

"I'm hoping the familiarity of the venue and knowing the members, staying with a friend this week, will all make this a successful week for me," said Kris Blanks, PGA Tour.

The course is familiar to Blanks because he grew up around here and used to practice in the area.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.