Savannah Golf Championship Qualifier held at The Landings Club

People often talk about the pressure of a big putt on the PGA Tour.

Mondays may come with even more pressure as more than 250 golfers spread out over two courses - for just a total of 12 spots to even get into the tournament.

Savannah's Tim O'Neal made the field in the Savannah Golf Championship. The Jackson State grad fired a four under 64 on Monday, which was the second best score on the Palmetto Course. O'Neal has been playing on the Latino America Tour and is currently 64th on the order of merit ranking, with one top ten finish.

"There's a lot of pressure if you're playing well," said Nathan Stamey, Bluffton. "To try to get the goal you achieve, you never know how good these guys are playing, so you try to keep as little pressure on you as you can, so you can play to the best of your ability. Anytime you are playing well, the pressure can build up."

"Yeah, it's tough. I've only done a few of them myself, but you have to play well," said Nicholas Pandelena-Atkinson. You don't really have a margin for error. You have a lot of guys that play well every week, so you got to go out and shoot a really good score."

Five under got you in at Oakridge, while you had to shoot at least three under at Palmetto just to have a chance - all in tough weather more suited for an Open Championship.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.