Deceased person found in The Landings died from natural causes

CHATHAM CO., GA (WTOC) -

The Chatham County Police Department responded to an incident near Tide Water Square in The Landings after 9 a.m. Monday morning.

When officers arrived, they located a deceased person. According to the Chatham County Coroner, the person died from natural causes. 

