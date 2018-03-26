Hampton Co. officials following multiple leads in triple homicide investigation

Three people are dead and officers are still looking for a suspect after a triple shooting in Hampton County.

The deadly shootings happened early Sunday morning in Varnville. The sheriff says investigators are working lots of leads in the case. Sheriff Thomas Smalls says tips from the community are helping deputies piece the case together, and he says they are working around the clock to find the person or people responsible for the triple homicide. He says more details could be released as soon as Tuesday. At this point, the sheriff couldn't say if the shootings were targeted.

Those living and working in Varnville say this kind of violence is getting more common, and that's scary.

"It's just very scary that we've got killings going on around us," said Sandra Fennell, who works in Varnville. "It just scares you on your job, at home; everywhere."

Sheriff Smalls says this is still an active investigation, and if you know anything that could help, give the sheriff's office a call.

