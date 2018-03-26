Brunswick teen arrested in connection to Glynn County carnival shooting

Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting at a carnival in the parking lot of the Colonial Mall at Glynn Place.

Police responded to the shooting around 10:15 that night to find a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was stabilized at the scene by emergency medical personnel and transported by helicopter to Memorial in Savannah. He received treatment for his injuries overnight and has been released from the hospital.

As a result of the investigation, arrest warrants were issued for 18-year-old Brunswick resident Larry Monroe. The Brunswick PD assisted Glynn County Police investigators with attempted to find Monroe Monday evening. Around 8:15, Brunswick PD arrested him in the area of the McIntyre Court housing complex on Albany Street. He'll be charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and he'll be held at the Glynn County Detention Center.

Officials say it looks like the shooting was a result of a fight between two teens. Investigators have worked diligently since Saturday to investigate this incident and bring the person responsible for the senseless and reckless act of violence to justice.

Glynn County Police Chief John Powell wants those in the community who commit violent acts such as this to know it will not be tolerated.

'The Glynn County Police Department will work with other partner law enforcement agencies in Glynn County to aggressively investigate and prosecute these senseless acts of violence,' Chief Powell said in a release. 'Families should be able to enjoy activities within the Golden Isles without fear of those who have no regard for innocent lives.'

Investigators are asking anyone who was at the carnival at the time of the shooting who may have cell phone video or information about the incident to come forward and contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 912.554.7802 or the Silent Witness line at 912.264.1333.

