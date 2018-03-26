Savannah police officer visits Republic of Georgia

A Savannah Police officer visited the Republic of Georgia for a women's conference.

Star Corporal Tracy Walden - a 23-year veteran of the department - recently returned from the Seventh Annual Regional Women in Policing Conference held in the Republic of Georgia.

More than 250 female law enforcement came from all over - including Pakistan, the Philippines, Bosnia and Indonesia to attend this conference. Walden was selected as a trainer to introduce the concept and strategies of community-oriented policing.

After the conference, Walden had the opportunity to train Republic of Georgia Police Command Staff specifically on community-oriented policing strategies.

