Safety meeting held for Bulloch County Schools

Parents from one community gathered with school leaders Monday night to talk about keeping students safe.

Bulloch County Schools hosted its second of three forums. Superintendent Charles Wilson talked about how they're evaluating security at local schools and talking to staff about potential threats. Some parents questioned if students should go through drills to prepare. They also asked about any building improvements needed to prevent a shooter situation. School leaders say it's an ongoing dialogue.

"I think we're all at a point where we're having to pay more attention to what we need to do to address this," Superintendent Wilson said. "So, I think this is happening in this community and across the state and the nation."

This marked the second of three meetings. The third will take place Wednesday evening at Portal Elementary School.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.