Fatal crash closes portion of Hwy 129 N between A D Eason, Rufus Sapp roads in Claxton

The Georgia Department of Transportation will close SR 21 at Lakeside Boulevard this Saturday, March 24 for work on the pedestrian bridge.

The Evans County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was hit and killed on Highway 129 North Tuesday morning.

Officials say a portion of the highway between A D Eason and Rufus Sapp roads is closed while they investigate. Drivers should avoid the area at this time.

WTOC is working to find out more and provide updates. Stay with us for the latest.

