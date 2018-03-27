Hwy 129 N in Claxton back open following fatal crash investigati - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Hwy 129 N in Claxton back open following fatal crash investigation

EVANS CO., GA (WTOC) -

The Evans County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was struck and killed on Highway 129 North Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Tippins tells us the pedestrian killed has been identified as Jerry Griner. The sheriff says Griner was struck and killed on Highway 129 in front of his house.

Officials closed a portion of the highway between A D Eason and Rufus Sapp roads while they investigated the crash. That portion of road has since reopened to traffic.

