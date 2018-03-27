Hwy 129 N in Claxton back open following fatal crash investigation

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

The Georgia Department of Transportation will close SR 21 at Lakeside Boulevard this Saturday, March 24 for work on the pedestrian bridge.

The Georgia Department of Transportation will close SR 21 at Lakeside Boulevard this Saturday, March 24 for work on the pedestrian bridge.

The Evans County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was struck and killed on Highway 129 North Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Tippins tells us the pedestrian killed has been identified as Jerry Griner. The sheriff says Griner was struck and killed on Highway 129 in front of his house.

Officials closed a portion of the highway between A D Eason and Rufus Sapp roads while they investigated the crash. That portion of road has since reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.