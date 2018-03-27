Police search for wanted man in Estill

Estill police need the public’s help locating a wanted man.

Police say Marcus Williams is wanted for driving under suspension and child neglect. They say he ran from investigators during a traffic stop, leaving behind a child and a passenger in the middle of Highway 321 on Sunday.

The passenger was arrested and charged with lying to police, and the child was placed in the custody of his grandmother.

If you have any information on Williams' whereabouts, contact the Estill Police Department at 803-625-3699, or Hampton County Dispatch at 803-943-9261 or 911..

