Vidalia Onions to arrive in stores in April

The wait is almost over for this season's Vidalia sweet onions.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture and Vidalia Onion Committee announced packing and shipping will begin on April 20th. Farmers and Georgia's Department of Agriculture collectively set a date on when the popular onions can begin shipping as a way to maintain quality and keep premature onions out of the market.

Expect to see these onions in grocery stores and markets just a few days after April 20.

