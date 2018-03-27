Georgia Ports Authority to break ground on new mega rail expansi - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Georgia Ports Authority to break ground on new mega rail expansion at the Port of Savannah

(Source: WTOC/file) (Source: WTOC/file)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Georgia Ports Authority along with federal and local officials will break ground Tuesday for a new rail expansion at the Port of Savannah.

The Mason Mega Rail project will deliver the largest intermodal rail facility for a port authority in North America, according to a release from the Georgia Ports.

A fact sheet on the mega rail project was provided by the ports. You can read it below:

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly