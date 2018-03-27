Groundbreaking held for the new mega rail expansion at the Port of Savannah

The Georgia Ports Authority along with federal and local officials held the official ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday for a new rail expansion at the Port of Savannah.

The Mason Mega Rail project will deliver the largest intermodal rail facility for a port authority in North America, according to a release from the Georgia Ports.

The project will cost more than $126 million. It will be funded, in part, by a $44 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

A fact sheet on the mega rail project was provided by the ports. You can read it below:

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.