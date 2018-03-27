Second man charged in Twin City deadly shooting

An investigation is underway in Emanuel County after a man was shot and killed in Twin City, Wednesday night.

An investigation is underway in Emanuel County after a man was shot and killed in Twin City, Wednesday night.

Malik Steele during his first court appearance Tuesday morning. (Source: Emanuel County Sheriff's Office)

Emanuel County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a second man for a deadly shooting in Twin City.

Officials say 19-year-old Malik Steele made his first court appearance Tuesday morning. He is charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault in connection to the death of Michael Mosses.

Dezmn Gatson is already in jail facing murder charges. Investigators say Gatson and Mosses shot each other at a home on Railroad Avenue. Mosses died before police arrived.

Gatson later showed up at a hospital and was arrested after treatment.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.