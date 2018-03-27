Savannah Police seek to identify armed robbery suspect

Savannah Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred on Wednesday, March 21.

Officials say around 2:50 p.m., two female victims were in the area of Broughton and Habersham streets when a male suspect approached, brandished a firearm and demanded their purses. The victims complied, and then the suspect fled west towards the 300 block of Broughton Street.

The victims were not injured.

The suspect is described as a black male around 5 feet 6 inches tall. He wore a black beanie cap, grey hoodie, blue bandana and dark pants during the incident.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the SPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.