Good News: St. Baldrick's Day in Savannah

Every two minutes, a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. To help fund research to try to cure childhood cancer, some of your friends and neighbors came together for a hair-raising event in Savannah over the weekend.

There were a lot of people braving the shave in City Market Saturday to raise money.

"I feel there are a lot of incurable problems in our world, and cancer is not one of them," said Kevin Hyman. "It's just a money issue. I feel by doing this, we can make a difference."

"Children's cancer is the least funded cancer. They receive the least amount of money. That's why St. Baldrick's is such a big deal to us," said Nancy Moore.

At the event, we saw people who shaved for the first time, and others shaving every year for the past decade, but they all do it to raise money and in solidarity of those children fighting childhood cancer and in remembrance of those who are not here with us today.

"The money that is raised goes to finding a cure. I want to take childhood back from cancer," said event organizers, Shanna Nettles.

The St. Baldrick's Foundation in Savannah is looking to expand, so the fundraising is not just a one-day event. They'll have more events without the head shaving.

"Oh, we are going to have events," Nettles said. "Almost every month, we are going to continue. It might not be a head shaving, but charity dinners, golf tournaments, and that sort of thing."

You'll be able to find out more about those events by checking out the St. Baldrick's Savannah Facebook page here. Saturday's event raised over $46,000, and more is still coming in.

WTOC's Mike Cihla has been the Master of Ceremonies for the event since 2006.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.