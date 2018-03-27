Southeast Bulloch Middle School student arrested for terroristic threats

Bulloch County investigators arrested a 7th Grade student Tuesday after administrators say he made threats toward the school.

Administrators notified the sheriff's office that the 12-year-old Southeast Bulloch Middle School student made a verbal threat, telling other students he 'would shoot the school up.' Bulloch County Sheriff's Office School Resource Deputy took swift action to investigate, confirming that the student did, in fact, make the verbal statement.

Based on the statements obtained and the admission of the juvenile suspect, the deputy arrested the student and charged him with one count of terroristic threats and one count of disrupting a public school. The student was transported to the Bulloch County Jail where he was booked on the charges. He was turned over to the custody of his parents.

The case has been sent to the Department of Juvenile Justice and the DA's office for further court proceedings.

If anyone has any information about this case, you are asked to call Corporal Ross Newman at 912.764.1771.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.