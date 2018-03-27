Liberty Co. deputy on leave after 'arresting' students during Career Day demonstration

A Liberty County deputy is on administrative leave as the department tries to figure out exactly how kindergartners and first graders ended up in handcuffs and in the back of a patrol car.

LaTonya Eaton's grandson attends Waldo Pafford Elementary. She couldn't believe her ears Friday when her daughter called with what her grandson came home saying.

"What do you mean you got arrested? He said some cops put him in handcuffs and read him some rules," Eaton said.

The school hosted Career Day and the deputy was talking about his job. Eaton says her grandson and some classmates say the deputy handcuffed several of them and sat them in the patrol car. Eaton thinks the demonstration without parents' knowledge went too far.

"If you want to go on a field trip, you have to have permission, so who called or asked permission for a kindergartner to be placed in handcuffs," Eaton asked?

She contacted a school board member who contacted the superintendent. The school district sent WTOC this statement: 'We were made aware of this situation Monday morning and are currently looking into the matter and investigating the alleged actions of law enforcement.'

"You go to school to learn," Eaton said. "But that's not the mindset you want your child to have."

The sheriff's office says they placed the deputy on leave as soon as they heard about this, as they conduct an internal affairs investigation.

We'll continue to follow this story and let you know what happens.

