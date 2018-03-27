Savannah PD looking for 27-year-old aggravated assault suspect

Detectives with the Savannah Police Department are asking the public's help to locate a man wanted for an aggravated assault that took place on Sunday, March 18, in the 1900 block of Fitzgerald Street.

Police say 27-year-old Joshua Shelton is a black male standing 6'6 and weighing around 185 pounds. He may be driving a blue Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information on Shelton's location is asked to call the SPD tip line at 912.525.3124. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

