Savannah State campus police chief placed on administrative leave with pay

(Source: Savannah State University) (Source: Savannah State University)
SAVANNAH, GA

Savannah State University Police Chief James Barnwell has been placed on administrative leave with pay while the university conducts an internal investigation.

According to a news release from the university, Barnwell was placed on leave as of March 23.

The university named Barnwell as director of public safety and campus security in March 2016.

An official with the school states this is a personnel issue and has no comment. 

