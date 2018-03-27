Savannah State campus police chief placed on administrative leave with pay

The ride-sharing company Uber’s new Uber Eats program has grown in popularity since it launched in select cities, and now it's coming to Savannah.More >>
The ride-sharing company Uber’s new Uber Eats program has grown in popularity since it launched in select cities, and now it's coming to Savannah.More >>
Skidaway Island residents will likely be voting this November on whether to incorporate their area of Chatham County.More >>
Skidaway Island residents will likely be voting this November on whether to incorporate their area of Chatham County.More >>
Savannah State University Police Chief James Barnwell has been placed on administrative leave with pay while the university conducts an internal investigation.More >>
Savannah State University Police Chief James Barnwell has been placed on administrative leave with pay while the university conducts an internal investigation.More >>
A Liberty County deputy is on administrative leave as the department tries to figure out exactly how kindergartners and first graders ended up in handcuffs and in the back of a patrol car.More >>
A Liberty County deputy is on administrative leave as the department tries to figure out exactly how kindergartners and first graders ended up in handcuffs and in the back of a patrol car.More >>
Detectives with the Savannah Police Department are asking the public's help to locate a man wanted for an aggravated assault that took place on Sunday, March 18, in the 1900 block of Fitzgerald Street.More >>
Detectives with the Savannah Police Department are asking the public's help to locate a man wanted for an aggravated assault that took place on Sunday, March 18, in the 1900 block of Fitzgerald Street.More >>