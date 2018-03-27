Make a Wish Georgia fulfills 14-year-old girl's dream

One little girl had a wish come true Tuesday evening.

Make a Wish Georgia made 14-year-old BriAnna's dream of going to the Disney resort in Hawaii come true. BriAnna was diagnosed with a brain tumor just before her twelfth birthday. Those close to her say she's been battling the condition for years.

"The fact that she's been fighting this brain tumor for three, four years, you know, over nine brain surgeries, it's a dream come true. Not just the trip to Hawaii but the simple fact that she's healing," said Marco Bauchman, BriAnna's dad.

BriAnna's dream came true thanks to the Wish With Me Savannah Campaign. The organization hopes to grant over eight more wishes in the Savannah area by July 1.

If you'd like to get involved with making wishes come true, click here for more information.

