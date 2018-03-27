Golfers take time to visit children at Memorial Health

Golfers took time off the greens Tuesday to tee it up with children in the hospital.

Kevin Dougherty, Wyndham Clarke, and Max Rottluff spent the day hanging out with the kids at Memorial Health's Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children's Hospital. The pros handed out hats and signed golf balls for the kids. They are hoping the little time spent with the children is enough to brighten their day.

"I just hope that their day becomes filled with happiness and gratefulness and gets their mind off of the struggles they're going through right now. You never know what can help switch mindset or anything like that, so just trying to brighten their day for sure," Dougherty said.

The pros are in the area competing in the Web.com Tour.

