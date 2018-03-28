TIU investigates fatal Bay Street crash that killed cab driver

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

The Georgia Department of Transportation will close SR 21 at Lakeside Boulevard this Saturday, March 24 for work on the pedestrian bridge.

The Georgia Department of Transportation will close SR 21 at Lakeside Boulevard this Saturday, March 24 for work on the pedestrian bridge.

The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Bay Street Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say around 6:10 p.m., a 2007 Crown Victoria taxi cab was traveling east in the 100 block of W. Bay Street when the vehicle crossed into the right eastbound lane and left the roadway. The cab struck multiple barriers separating the road from the pedestrian walkway before re-entering the travel lanes and striking the side of a GMC Yukon. according to SPD.

The cab driver was transported to Memorial Health where he was pronounced deceased. Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that he possibly suffered a medical emergency that resulted in him losing control of the vehicle. His identity is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.