Rep. Mark Sanford holding meet & greets Wednesday in Lowcountry

Representative Mark Sanford during a previous visit to the SC Lowcountry. (Source: WTOC)

Representative Mark Sanford will be in the Lowcountry on Wednesday, March 28, to speak to residents about issues in the area.

Sanford’s first stop for the day will be at the Bluffton Rotary Club (11 Recreation Court, Bluffton, SC) starting at 7:15 a.m.

The following is a list of Sanford’s remaining stops for Wednesday:

9 a.m. - Neighborhood Office Hours - Panera Bread (1264 Fording Island Rd., Bluffton)

12:15 p.m. - Beaufort Rotary Club (70 Lady’s Island Dr., Beaufort)

12:45 p.m. – Neighborhood Office Hours – Moe’s Southwest Grill (2015 Boundary St., Beaufort)

4:30 p.m. – Visit w/ Charleston-area Convention and Visitors Bureau – Charleston renaissance Hotel (68 Wentworth St., Charleston, SC)

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.