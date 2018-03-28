Woman severely burned in Kingstown Apartments fire passes away

We have a sad update to the deadly apartment fire on Savannah's east side.

Tameka Robbins, who was severely burned in a fire at Kingstown Apartments earlier this month, has died. The coroner confirms she passed away Wednesday morning.

Robbins’ 13-year-old special needs daughter, Mikayla, also died in the fire.

The blaze started in their first-floor apartment and spread through the building. More than a dozen people were displaced.

