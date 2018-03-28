Woman severely burned in Kingstown Apartments fire passes away

The coroner confirms Tameka Robbins, who was severely burned in a fire at Kingstown Apartments earlier this month, died Wednesday morning.More >>
The coroner confirms Tameka Robbins, who was severely burned in a fire at Kingstown Apartments earlier this month, died Wednesday morning.
It was the final farewell for Former Georgia governor and United States Senator Zell Miller, who was laid to rest Wednesday. His funeral took place at the Capitol rotunda.
Representative Mark Sanford will be in the Lowcountry on Wednesday, March 28, to speak to residents about issues in the area.
The Savannah Police Department's Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Bay Street Tuesday afternoon.
Body camera footage from officers arresting two gentlemen on St. Patrick's Day explains why officers repeatedly tased a young man for jumping into the Savannah River near River Street and Lincoln Street.