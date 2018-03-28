One northbound lane of I-95 closed near MM 102 due to wreck

One northbound lane of Interstate 95 near mile marker 102 is closed due to a wreck.
Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.
I-95 NB near mm102 shutdown due to a multi vehicle accident. Drivers should seek alt routes. Expect delays.— Chatham EMA (@ChathamEMA) March 28, 2018
