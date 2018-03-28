Georgia Southern's Tookie Brown will declare for 2018 NBA Draft; will not hire agent

Georgia Southern junior guard Tookie Brown is declaring for the 2018 NBA Draft but is not hiring an agent.

The Eagles' star is coming off his third All-Sun Belt season and will get a look at his professional prospects before deciding if he will return to Statesboro.

"After many prayers and talking with my coaches and family, I've decided to declare for the 2018 NBA Draft," Brown tweeted Wednesday. "I will not hire an agent so I can keep my eligibility at GSU. #HailSouthern. #GodsPlan"

By not hiring an agent, Brown can choose to return to Georgia Southern for his senior season. He has until May 30 to make his final draft decision.

Brown led Georgia Southern to their second 20-plus win season in four years in 2018. He averaged 18.9 points per game, 4.4 assists per game, and 1.8 steals per game. He ranked in the top five in those statistical categories in the Sun Belt. Brown became the first Georgia Southern player to earn three All-Sun Belt First Team selections and just the 17th player in conference history with the accolade.

The 2018 NBA Draft begins on June 21.

