Bulloch County fourth-grader arrested, charged with terroristic threats

A Bulloch County deputy arrested a 10-year-old Nevils Elementary Student on Wednesday and charged him with terroristic threats.

The student allegedly told another student he was "going to shoot her," and threatened to bring his father's gun to school.

The student was booked into the Bullock County jail, and he was returned to his parent's custody.

Sgt. Jimmy Billings made the arrest after being notified.

According to the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office, an investigation confirmed that the student made the threats. Administrators say they're treating every threat seriously.

"If we hear it, everyone needs to take it seriously, and we're going to have to be more sensitive and aware," said Charles Wilson, Bulloch County Schools Superintendent.

The case was sent to the Department of Juvenile Justice and the Bulloch County District Attorney's Office for further proceedings.

