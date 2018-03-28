Most Wanted: 3/28/18 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Most Wanted: 3/28/18

By Russ Riesinger, Anchor
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Savannah Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in an armed robbery that happened a week ago. 

The suspect pointed a gun at two women in the area of Broughton and Habersham streets in broad daylight - then stole their purses. 

Savannah Police are also looking for Oliver Scriven. He is wanted for aggravated assault. He is 31-years-old, 5'11, and around 150 pounds. 

Michael Duong is wanted for disorderly conduct with a 911 call. He is 36-years-old, 5'6, and weighs around 125 pounds. 

If you have any information on any of these suspects, please call authorities. 

