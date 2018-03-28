Hometown Hero: Laura Parrish - Generation One

This week's Hometown Hero goes above and beyond to make sure local senior citizens have something fun to look forward to.

Laura Parrish with Generation One teaches line dancing as a way to have fun and stay healthy. Some of her students use her dance classes as a form of physical therapy. Parrish takes the time to make sure each individual has learned the dance before moving on.

For many of the senior citizens in her class, this is the only way they are able to go out and make friends.

"They want to continue to enjoy that life. Just because they're retired doesn't mean that they don't have something to offer other people, and we all want to be needed and we all want a reason to get up and go. This program gives that to so many people," Parrish said.

"Because it's not just the people who come here, it's the families of people who come here that benefit from their feeling better and being more engaged and happier," said dancer, Judy Saucerman.

Parrish has classes Monday through Friday, and sometimes on Saturdays.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.